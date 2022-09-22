Menu
'The Masked Singer's Hedgehog Reveals How Surviving Cancer Pushed Him To Do The Show

September 21, 2022
THE MASKED SINGER: Avocado.

THE MASKED SINGER: Maize.

Image Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer’s Hedgehog was revealed as Monty Python legend Eric Idle during the season 8 premiere. While his run on The Masked Singer didn’t last long, Eric isn’t lying low. Eric is a survivor of pancreatic cancer and using his voice to spread awareness and support. He revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that the show was a “great experience” for him after his cancer battle.

Eric IdleEric Idle was revealed as Hedgehog on ‘The Masked Singer.’ (Birdie Thompson/SIPA/Shutterstock)

“I thought to myself, this would be a very good experience for me to see if I could still actually do this. Be silly and sing and dance because recently I have been very lucky. I survived pancreatic cancer, thanks to some brilliant doctors in LA who saved my life,” Eric said. “I wanted to see if I could actually still do it, so it was a great experience for me to go and do it. There was a live crowd and they were big bands. It was fun to play with. And so yes, I found that I actually could get through it, which was amazing.”

The 79-year-old also gave an update on his health. “I’m much better than recovering. I’ve lived 6 months at a time while they checked, but now I asked my doctor how long I’ve got. He saw me and I’ve got a decade, so I decided to use that for something good,” Eric continued. “Instead of trying to just blog something I’d written, I partnered with Stand Up To Cancer, and I’m going to raise money to spread the good news that somebody has survived this foul disease.

