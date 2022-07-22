Menu
Emme Muniz & Seraphina Affleck Bond As J.Lo & Ben Hold Hands On Family Trip To Paris

July 22, 2022
Step-sibling bonding moment! Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 13, appeared to hold hands with Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme, 14, while out for a walk in Paris on Friday, July 22. Seraphina and Emme seem to be getting along great as new step-siblings, as they walked behind the newlywed couple during the family outing in the City of Light.

Seraphina and Emme were seen walking behind their parents, as the newlyweds strolled through Paris. (KCS Presse/MEGA)

As Ben, 49, wrapped his arm around J.Lo, 52, the kids walked together seemingly hand-in-hand behind them. Seraphina sported a preppy look with a collared sweater and blue slacks, while Emme rocked a t-shirt under a cardigan and a pair of jeans. Both Emme and Seraphina also looked like they had earbuds in as they went for the walk.

Jennifer stunned in a white dress with floral prints all over it, while Ben wore a blue button-down and dark pants for the stroll. The now-husband and wife seemed to enjoy the sights on their honeymoon as they walked with the kids behind them.

Ben and Jennifer seemed to be enjoying their first few days as newlyweds. (KCS Presse/MEGA)

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot on July 16 in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, and the couple have been spending some time in Paris since their wedding. They were spotted getting dinner with Emme and Seraphina, as well as Ben’s older daughter Violet, 16, on Thursday.

