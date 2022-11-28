emma-corrin-draws-similarities-between-the-crown-and-new-role

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Emma Corrin compared their role as Princess Diana in The Crown to their new role in Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Emma Corrin Compares Lady Chatterley’s Lover & The Crown Characters

Emma Corrin hasn’t left Princess Diana behind.

For their role as Connie (a.k.a. Lady Chatterley) in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, available to stream on Netflix Dec. 2, Corrin drew on their experience playing the late princess on season four of The Crown. Corrin was able to find the subtle similarities and distinct nuances between Connie and Diana.

“It was similar they were trapped seeking some kind of liberation,” they exclusively told E! News, “but I think Connie is very different in many ways. I think naturally all your parts inform your process of working and you grow with them in some ways.”

While Corrin’s portrayal of Diana was more reserved, the actor was able to draw on Connie’s specific journey of sexual exploration in the film, which is based on the 1928 novel of the same name by D.H. Lawrence, which they found revolutionary.

“I think that’s something that women want,” they said. “Maybe they don’t recognize it due to the society they live in, or they usually live in. I think that’s why D.H. Lawrence’s book stood out because it was very unusual. I would think that if it was published now, it would spark conversation just the way he talks about sex and the language he uses. The erotic language that he uses is so ahead of his time.”

Throughout the movie, Jack O’Connell—who plays Oliver, the titular lover of Lady Chatterley—and Corrin share a number of passionate scenes that get to the root of that eroticism.

