eminem's-daughter-hailie-explains-why-she-used-to-be-“bothered”-when-asked-about-their-relationship

Eminem’s Daughter Proves She’s His No. 1 Stan

Eminem‘s daughter doesn’t want to lose herself in her dad’s fame.

Hailie Jade recently hosted a “Ask Me Anything” episode of her podcast, but that doesn’t mean she should only be asked the famous rapper. Addressing the questions she received about the “Slim Shady” artist, Hailie spoke on how it feels receiving questions about only her dad.

“Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?” Hailie said on her Just a Little Shady podcast Sept. 16. “Because a lot of questions were about my dad.”

As she put it, “The best way to say this is yes and no… Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”

However, she said there’s a balance to be had when growing up in the public eye, saying, “Once it gets past that point though, I’m like, ‘I’m a person too.'”

The 26-year-old noted that she has more to offer than just being Eminem’s daughter.

“So, it becomes tricky because I get it,” Hailie added. “But then, after a certain extent, I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone. I’m not going to answer stuff that I don’t specifically have the answers to.”

Hailie detailed how her life was impacted by all the curiosity surrounding her dad.

Instagram/Getty Images

“I feel like growing up, when it would happen, I would get more bothered by it because I was like, ‘Why do people care?'” Hailie said.

