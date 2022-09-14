Menu
Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper-Print Dress

September 14, 2022
emily-ratajkowski-recreates-carrie-bradshaw's-iconic-newspaper-print-dress
Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

And just like that, Emily Ratajkowski channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw.

The supermodel didn’t miss a style beat while attending events throughout New York Fashion Week. However, her look from the Harper’s Bazaar‘s Icons x Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party was swoon-worthy.

While attending the fête on Sept. 9, Emily stunned in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier newspaper-print dress, which featured a collage of headlines and stories splashed all over.

Without a doubt, Emily’s dress resembled the iconic Dior look Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, slipped into for the show’s third season.

In fact, Dior’s newspaper-print slip is considered one of the most famous dresses ever made. John Galliano, who served as creative director for the French label between 1996 to 2011, debuted the legendary design in February 2000.

Of course, Emily added her own personal take to the nostalgic Sex and the City look by styling the dress with a black velvet coat (which she coolly wore off the shoulder), zebra-print knee-high boots and a Fendi baguette bag—another Carrie Bradshaw wardrobe staple.

The 31-year-old’s statement-making look came one day after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she was married to for four years.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Before filing for divorce, Emily told her TikTok followers how she was navigating life as a “recently single person” and discussed sexism in relationships.

“Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of men ‘getting women,’ ‘getting them,’ ‘pulling them’ like there’s something to possess,” she said in a Sept.

