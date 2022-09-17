Menu
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Leopard Print Bikini In Her NYC Apartment After Split: Photo

September 16, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski, 31, proved that she’s not shedding any tears following her split from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41. The model and actress showed off a sexy leopard print bikini via her Instagram Story on Sept. 16, and she is looking as gorgeous as ever! Emily tagged her bikini line, Inamorata, in the post, as she tried on one of her very own designs.

In the photo, Emily left little to the imagination as her two-piece bikini straps fell to the side of her arms. She wore a string bikini bottom with straps that hugged her hips. She let her brunette tresses fall down with most of her locks placed behind her for the sexy selfie. A hand appeared to be pointing at Em’s bikini top, which could mean the model was in a fitting for her line.

The stunning photo comes just one week after the London-born bombshell filed for divorce from her husband of four years, according to Page Six. A source close to the mom-of-one had previously told the outlet about the split back in July. Sebastian reportedly cheated on the beautiful starlet. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” And on July 15, Emily fueled breakup rumors when she was spotted out on a walk with her son without her wedding ring, the same outlet reported.

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski pictured in a black bikini in Miami on Oct. 16, 2019. (Splashnews)

Not only did Emily show off her bikini,

