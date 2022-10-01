Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Jean Jacket With Nothing Underneath After Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

October 1, 2022
emily-ratajkowski-wears-jean-jacket-with-nothing-underneath-after-brad-pitt-romance-rumors
Written by
0

View gallery

Shailene Woodley Christian Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2022

Kylie Jenner dresses in 'Coperni ' design for their Paris fashion show. 30 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902908_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Paris, FRANCE - Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe Collection Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear show during Fashion Week in Paris, France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been spotted wearing the hottest looks all over Paris during the city’s fashion week, including a sexy denim jacket number on Sept. 30. The brunette beauty stunned in an all-denim ensemble that featured baggy jeans and a jacket that she tied the ends of in a large bow across her waist. She was all smiles amid her rumored romance with actor Brad Pitt, 58, and her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41.

emrataEmily Ratajkowski spotted wearing a denim jacket and jeans in Paris on Sept. 30. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

The actress and model wore her brunette locks in a sleek blowout with a middle part and barely-there bangs. For accessories, she kept the choices minimal with open-toe sandals and a single silver ring on her index finger. She also carried her cell phone and black sunglasses in her hand during the outing. Emily looked as beautiful as ever with a minimal makeup look that Friday.

Her PFW look comes just three weeks after she filed for divorce from Sebastian, her estranged husband whom she married in 2018. A source close to the beauty told Page Six that the pair had split back in July and that he had been unfaithful. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” And just days later, Em was spotted on a walk without her wedding ring. On Aug. 31, the outlet also reported that she was moving out of the home that she shared with Sebastian in New York City.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

watch-ciara's-daughter-adorably-react-to-kamala-harris'-groundbreaking-win-as-vice-president

Watch Ciara's Daughter Adorably React to Kamala Harris' Groundbreaking Win as Vice President

November 7, 2020
laverne-cox-mispronounces-‘encanto’-while-interviewing-lin-manuel-miranda-on-sag-red-carpet

Laverne Cox Mispronounces ‘Encanto’ While Interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda On SAG Red Carpet

February 27, 2022
keke-palmer-responds-to-zendaya-comparisons-amid-colorism-commentary

Keke Palmer Responds to Zendaya Comparisons Amid Colorism Commentary

July 25, 2022