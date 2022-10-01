emily-ratajkowski-wears-jean-jacket-with-nothing-underneath-after-brad-pitt-romance-rumors

View gallery

Image Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been spotted wearing the hottest looks all over Paris during the city’s fashion week, including a sexy denim jacket number on Sept. 30. The brunette beauty stunned in an all-denim ensemble that featured baggy jeans and a jacket that she tied the ends of in a large bow across her waist. She was all smiles amid her rumored romance with actor Brad Pitt, 58, and her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted wearing a denim jacket and jeans in Paris on Sept. 30. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

The actress and model wore her brunette locks in a sleek blowout with a middle part and barely-there bangs. For accessories, she kept the choices minimal with open-toe sandals and a single silver ring on her index finger. She also carried her cell phone and black sunglasses in her hand during the outing. Emily looked as beautiful as ever with a minimal makeup look that Friday.

Her PFW look comes just three weeks after she filed for divorce from Sebastian, her estranged husband whom she married in 2018. A source close to the beauty told Page Six that the pair had split back in July and that he had been unfaithful. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” And just days later, Em was spotted on a walk without her wedding ring. On Aug. 31, the outlet also reported that she was moving out of the home that she shared with Sebastian in New York City.

» Read Full Article