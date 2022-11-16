emily-ratajkowski-‘likes’-viral-dionne-warwick-tweet-about-dating-pete-davidson

View gallery

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, seemingly trolled fans on Twitter when she “liked” Dionne Warwick‘s tweet about dating Pete Davidson, 29, on Nov. 14. “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the 81-year-old musician wrote. Fans went absolutely wild when EmRata liked the tweet, as the model and the SNL alum have been rumored to be dating, according to US Weekly.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next.

— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Of course, some other people online don’t believe that Dionne actually wrote the tweet. “Whoever is running this account is providing a master-class in social media and how relevance is how you contain or maintain it,” one Twitter user wrote. Later that day, the “Heartbreaker” singer took to the same app to share a video disputing those who don’t believe she writes her own tweets. “So there’s still some non-believers huh? Well, I want you to believe this,” Dionne began. “I am Dionne Warwick and I tweet, yes I do and I want y’all to stop thinking I don’t.”

As mentioned above, Emily’s liking of the tweet comes one day after a source told US Weekly that she and Pete are dating, although the mom-of-one has not confirmed this herself. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the duo are “in the very early stages,

