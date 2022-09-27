emily-ratajkowski’s-dating-history:-from-romances-to-marriage-to-new-‘friend’-brad-pitt

View gallery

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, is no stranger to dating in the spotlight. The gorgeous model has gotten attention for her love life over the years and it includes two previous boyfriends, a husband in Sebastian Bear-McClard, and a new “friend” in actor Brad Pitt. She’s been spotted at various events with her love interests while involved with them, and isn’t shy about sharing her romantic status on social media whenever she wants. Find out more about Emily’s dating history and current potential new love below!

Andrew Dryden

Emily and Andrew Dryden reportedly dated from August 2013 until February 2014. She and the creative director and menswear buyer were photographed together at various events during their relationship, including an outing in New York. She first gave a hint of their breakup when she was reportedly overheard telling people she was newly single at a Super Bowl party back in 2014. When Andrew was later asked about the split, he replied with, “Sorry, I don’t want to talk about it.”

Jeff Magid Emily Ratajkowski and Jeff Magid dated from 2014 until 2017. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Emily went on to date Jeff Magid from 2014 until late 2017. She and the musician, composer, and record producer, stepped out publicly for the first time in December 2014. Their relationship is believed to have begun after he reportedly was a source of comfort to her after she had to deal with a nude photo hacking scandal, shortly after her split from Andrew. They were spotted out and about numerous times until they split around the end of 2017/early 2018,

