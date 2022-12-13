emily-blunt-clarifies-tom-cruise-comment-after-“ludicrous”-reaction

Emily Blunt’s Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski “Humble”

To put it bluntly, don’t be mad at Tom Cruise.

Emily Blunt recently shared that co-star Tom told her to “stop being such a p—y” while filming Edge of Tomorrow in 2014. And although she found the memory comical, Emily is now clearing the air after her story was “taken literally and absurdly out of context” by listeners.

“It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me,” Emily said in a statement to E! News Dec. 12. “It didn’t. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom.”

The 39-year-old noted that she and the Top Gun actor have no bad blood, but rather, are close companions.

“I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me,” she said. “It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

So what exactly went down in Emily’s story? As she explained in the Dec. 12 episode of the Smartless podcast, she and Tom had to wear “enormous” suits for the 2014 film—something Emily wasn’t confident she could work in.

“The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom,” Emily said, “and he didn’t know what to do.”



After Emily came to him with her concerns, Tom had quite the response to cheer her up.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” Emily continued.

