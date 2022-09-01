elton-john-admits-he-was-‘worried’-britney-spears-would-be-too-‘nervous’-to-record-with-him

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Elton John, 75, was “worried” Britney Spears, 40, would not be ready to record the remix of his smash 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer”, “Hold Me Closer”, he revealed in a Sept. 1 interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “I think she was very reticent at first, because I think she was nervous, but she went in the studio in Los Angeles. I was in England, she went in the studio with Andrew Watt, who’s my friend and producer,” he explained. However, he said Britney got back into the groove of things “so well and so easily.”

He continued, “And I’m sure a lot of people thought, ‘Well can she still sing?’ Well, I knew for a start that she could sing because if you go back and look at the old footage, she was the biggest artist in the world and she could sing, she could dance, she could do everything. So I wasn’t worried about that. What I was worried about is if she would be so nervous because she hadn’t done it for a while, but she came through it with flying colors.”

Elton John said he was ‘worried’ about Britney being ready to record music, not that she lost her talent (Photo: Shutterstock)

A person close to the “Toxic” singer previously revealed to HollywoodLife that Britney was in no rush to release music, including her Elton collaboration, because she wanted to be fully confident in her work before giving it to the world. “Britney is a huge perfectionist when it comes to her music so until she feels the song is 100% ready,

» Read Full Article