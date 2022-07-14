Menu
Ellen Pompeo, 52, Rocks White Bikini & Hugs Daughter Stella, 12, On Beach Vacation: Photos

July 14, 2022
Summer’s in full swing! Ellen Pompeo stunned as she caught some rays, while vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, on Wednesday, July 14. The 52-year-old actress went for a swim while wearing a beautiful white, Dolce & Gabbana bikini in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She seemed like she was having a great time during the beach day with her husband Chris Ivery and daughter Stella, 12, who she gave a big hug, while taking a dip.

Ellen seemed like she was having a blast, diving right into the Mediterranean Sea. She could be seen diving down and having plenty of fun soaking in the crystal clear water. In another photo, she could be seen chatting with her daughter as they both relaxed in the water, and she also gave her girl a hug. Her husband sported a red pair of swim trunks, as he also went for a swim. The producer was seen gazing at the Old School actress as she strolled by him in another shot.

Ellen Pompeo wore white, while enjoying a family beach day. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The Grey’s Anatomy star was staying in Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2022 Women’s Show. Before hitting the beach, Ellen’s three kids all supported her during the fashion show. Other than Stella, Ellen and Chris have a younger daughter Sienna May, 7, and a son Eli Christopher, 5. Throughout the trip, Ellen has shared plenty of adorable photos of the kids to her Instagram.

