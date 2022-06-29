elizabeth-olsen-and-husband-robbie-arnett-share-rare-details-about-their-elopement

Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She’s Married

Elizabeth Olsen just confirmed some marvelous news.

During a virtual appearance on SiriusXM‘s The Jess Cagle Show, the WandaVision actress revealed that she and musician Robbie Arnett privately tied the knot years ago. “We never really talked much about our marriage,” Elizabeth—who was joined by Robbie during the interview—said when asked if they wed during COVID lockdown. “We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, but it was before COVID. I just never talked about it. “

As Elizabeth, 33, explained, timing was in the couple’s favor. “I had to work in England and there are visa issues with that,” she told co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. “He wouldn’t have been able to come at all actually. And also everything was so backed up. You couldn’t even like try to get married then. But it ended up working out.”

It was exactly a year ago that Elizabeth casually revealed that she and Robbie, 30, are married during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series.

While chatting with fellow actress Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth referred to Robbie as her husband.

“I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom,” she said. “I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic—you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books but ‘magic’ because of WandaVision because he’s such a f–king cutie!”

