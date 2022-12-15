the-cutest-new-year's-eve-accessories-for-as-low-as-$5

francesca’s

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Envision this— you’ve put on the perfect New Year’s Eve party dress that you’ve had planned out for weeks. You look fabulous, your hair and makeup look snatched, but as you stare at the mirror, you get the feeling that something is missing. Then, it hits. Where are your accessories?!

We all know that accessories have the power to change any outfit, and when it comes to your NYE look, you’re going to want to accessorize as best as you can. If you don’t know where to start looking for the chicest, most glamorous shoes, jewelry, handbags and hair accessories, look no further than this roundup of the best NYE outfit accessories. From shimmering shoulder bags to crystal-embellished heels and the cutest $5 earrings we’ve ever seen, this guide has what you’re looking for and more.

Keep scrolling to shop the cutest New Year’s Eve accessories to elevate your outfit.

Handbags

Olivia Crystal Heart Clutch

Since you’re prioritizing self-love in 2023, let your accessories do the same. This crystal heart clutch from francesca’s is the cute, glamorous accessory your NYE outfit should definitely not be missing. Plus, it’s currently on sale for just $26— such a steal for a chic and unique handbag.

Sequin Handbag With Mirror Detail

Sequins are obviously a must-have for NYE parties, but why not take the trend up a notch? This mirror detailed sequin handbag is the perfect way to do just that.

