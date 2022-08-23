e!'s-new-reality-series-raising-a-f***ing-star-takes-stage-parents-to-the-next-level

PREMIERES SEPT. 7, 9:30 PM

Raising A F***ing Star OFFICIAL Trailer

Watch out Kris Jenner, because a new group of momagers (and dadagers) are headed to E!.

E!’s new reality series Raising a F***ing Star—which premieres Sept. 7—follows the lives of rising young stars from around the country…and the parents helping them make it in Hollywood.

If the series sounds familiar to longtime Bravoholics, it’s because it’s a reimagined version of the Bravo show Showbiz Moms & Dads, which ran for one season in 2004. Only this time, the Emmy Award-winning producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing are at the helm.

The show’s talented cast of kids includes sisters and performers Chacha and Kennie Shen, rapper Flau’Jae Johnson, actress-singer-dancer Daelyanna and aspiring supermodel Breanna Bunevacz. But supporting them behind the scenes are parents Sam and Phil Shen, Kia Brooks, Cool Benson and Kelly Dedman and Jessica Bunevacz, respectively.

Like any good reality show, fans can expect plenty of drama—from sibling rivalries to parents learning to share the spotlight with their kids.

Will the pressures of stardom be too much for the families to handle? Or will their hard work get them one step closes to achieving their dreams? Tune in to find out.

As Cool and Jessica say in the first look trailer, “Fame could bring you money, happiness, but it can also bring you pain.”

Raising a F***ing Star is among several new movies and shows headed to E! this year and in 2023, including actor Anthony Anderson‘s new travel series Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation,

