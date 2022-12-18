bobbi-brown-answers-the-most-commonly-asked-beauty-questions

Photo: Ben Ritter

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you’ll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi’s brand, Jones Road. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the E! Holiday Guest Editor, Bobbi Brown has shared her expert tips all season long, creating limited-edition sets and a four-minute beauty routine that we can emulate. She has mastered that effortless, lit-from-within glow and made it accessible for all of us, with an emphasis on keeping things simple and stress-free. Bobbi advised, “When you’re done with your makeup, look in the mirror, make sure you have nothing in your teeth, and stop looking. Just go have fun.”

She has created TikTok-famous makeup and skincare products for her brand Jones Road. Now, Bobbi is answering some of the most frequently asked beauty questions to make getting ready easy and enjoyable.

What products should I apply for that “no makeup” look?

Jones Road What the Foundation Tinted Moisture Balm

“Most people need products that cover, whether it’s under the eyes or some sun spots. It’s good to have something to just erase it away. If I want to have more of a natural glow, I will start with What the Foundation.”

Jones Road The Best Pencil

“There are days where I don’t wear any makeup and I look in the mirror and I’m like ‘Oh my god, I look tired’ because you know what, I probably am. On those ‘no makeup’ makeup days, I always need a pencil under my eyes because I like having a little depth underneath.

