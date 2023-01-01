duran-duran-rocks-out-times-square-with-incredible-new-year’s-eve-performance

View gallery

Image Credit: ABC

Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits, like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” It was a cap off to an incredible comeback year for the 80’s rock legends. The guys beat the cold by all wearing large, plush coats, and were thankfully spared the torrential downpour the put other performances in NYC in jeopardy.

ABC

Aside from being inducted in the Hall of Fame alongside talents like Dolly Parton, who is hosting her own New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, Duran Duran embarked on a headline tour of North America that included sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. This is on top of performing at her Majesty’s last big hurrah before her death, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, headlining a show London’s Hyde Park and, in a full circle moment, closing the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the band’s hometown of Birmingham. Not a bad year at all!

Back in Times Square, Duran Duran was joined by two other acts performing in NYC. J-hope, South Korean songwriter and member of BTS, and New Edition also performed live, all under the watchful eye of Ryan Seacrest hosting. Along during the broadcast were pre-taped performances in Disneyland from Aly & AJ,

