dua-lipa-is-gorgeous-in-an-orange-bikini-top-&-denim-mini-skirt:-photos

Dua Lipa, 26, wowed her followers with a brand new set of gorgeous photos on Aug, 13! The singer posed in a various outfits, including an orange bikini top and denim mini skirt, in the epic pics. She added a light blue and white striped opened button-down shirt, a denim baseball cap, and orange-tinted sunglasses to the look as her hair was down and she posed in what appeared to be a beach area with trees and rocks in the background.

Another photo showed her laying out under the sun and near water in a blue bikini with orange polka dots. She had one hand up to her face and used the other to snap the photo as she relaxed during the memorable moment. Additional pics included the beauty posing in a black and white patterned sleeveless crop top and matching skirt.

“caaaaaaalm,” Dua wrote in the caption of the post. Her fans were quick to answer in the comments section and they seemed to love the pics. “Beautiful girl,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Enjoy your time off.” A third called the pics “cute” and others left her heart-eyed emojis.

Dua Lipa looking gorgeous in a bikini during another outing. (MEGA)

Dua’s latest photos come just three weeks after she made headlines for posting different pretty pics on social media. One of them showed her wearing a plunging pink corset top while another showed her donning a white crop top with matching pants and a white blazer. She also posed oversized glasses as she wore a multi-colored striped top.

