Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Dua Lipa Wears Tiny Crystal Bikini As She Celebrates 27th Birthday: Photos

August 21, 2022
dua-lipa-wears-tiny-crystal-bikini-as-she-celebrates-27th-birthday:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - English singer Dua Lipa is spotted showing off her stunning bikini body in pink bikini while enjoying summer holiday with boyfriend Paul Klein in Capri. Dua and her boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off of each other while the pair enjoyed their day of swimming and soaking up the sun. Pictured: Dua Lipa and Paul Klein BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Ceská editoriální fotografie/Profimedia/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa is certainly enjoying time off from her Future Nostalgia tour, as she shared snaps from her incredible 27th birthday soiree. The “Levitating” hitmaker took to her Instagram on Sunday, August 21 to post the photo album, which included pics of her rocking a crystal bikini. Looking every inch the pop princess in her revealing ensemble, Dua captioned the slideshow, “birthday week.”

Even though she was taking a much-needed respite from her global tour, Dua is giving it her all when she’s on stage, choosing to focus on her career rather than her personal life, which has had a hiccup recently with her split from on-again/off again boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The Italian leg of the tour follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December.

A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”

It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

stephen-&-ayesha-curry-share-passionate-kiss-after-he-gets-nba-finals-mvp

Stephen & Ayesha Curry Share Passionate Kiss After He Gets NBA Finals MVP

June 17, 2022
cassie's-husband-alex-fine-gets-playful-with-his-girls

Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Gets Playful With His Girls

May 3, 2020
goldie-hawn,-75,-&-kurt-russell,-70,-lean-in-for-a-sweet-kiss-while-yachting-in-st.-tropez-—-see-pics

Goldie Hawn, 75, & Kurt Russell, 70, Lean In For A Sweet Kiss While Yachting In St. Tropez — See Pics

July 11, 2021