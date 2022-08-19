Menu
Dua Lipa Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini For Sexy Photos From Sunny Getaway

August 19, 2022
Vacation mode: activated! Dua Lipa clearly had a blast on her recent vacation. The singer shared a series of photos from a tropical getaway to her Instagram on Friday, August 19. Dua, 26, showed off a few looks at her tiny black bikini as she sat on the side of a pool. The bikini photo was the second in a set of pictures from her getaway.  She was clearly having a ton of fun alongside her friends during the vacay!

Dua shared a few looks at her black bikini. In one shot, she looked like she was seated on a dock next to a picturesque lake. In another shot, she lied along the side of the pool, alongside a friend, as they wore similar bathing suits. Aside from some of the photos with her pals that she vacationed with, the “Levitating” singer also showed off an awesome light green plunging dress with a purple cardigan to start and end the photo set. The weather was clearly perfect bikini weather, as she had an amazing vacation. She captioned the set with “36°C,” which is nearly 97° Fahrenheit, for anyone wondering.

She gave fans a few more glimpses at her getaway on her Instagram Stories. She posted a video of herself and a friend having some cocktails and making kissy faces at the camera. She also shared a few more selfies of herself in a black cutout top. She’s shown off tons of amazing looks during her recent break, including a sexy orange bikini and a blue bathing suit.

Dua sports a black bikini under a blue top on vacation.  » Read Full Article

