Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Drew Barrymore Reacts To Death Threats From ‘Selma Blair’ On Her Show: ‘I Want To Heal This Moment’

September 14, 2022
drew-barrymore-reacts-to-death-threats-from-‘selma-blair’-on-her-show:-‘i-want-to-heal-this-moment’
Written by
0

Drew Barrymore invited Selma Blair on her talk show for a powerful “healing moment” after Blair, 50, wrote about a series of “death threat” letters that were sent to Barrymore signed in her name. The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star detailed the shocking incident in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, revealing that the letters in question were actually from the girlfriend of her late estranged father Elliot Beitner.

“I hear from a detective who said, ‘We know this is not you’… ‘but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, poison pen letters, signed by Selma Blair,’” she explained on the Sept. 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “When [my father] found out it was her, he chose her and didn’t believe me. He said, ‘No she’s not doing this, you’re also ruining her life, you put a mickey in her drink at Starbucks.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in New York, I’ve never met her,’” Selma explained.

Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair sit down on Drew’s talk show. (CBS)

Drew confirmed that the letters “didn’t get to me,” but learned about the incident after reading Selma’s book. “Then I received your book and then I was like, ‘F*** this, I’m going after her, I want to heal this moment,’” the Ever After actress said in an emotional moment. “Because it wasn’t real for me on my side because I would never doubt you and actually have been a total fan of yours on the side,” she added.

On Selma’s end, the incident — in addition to another — forced her to cut ties with her dad.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

rachael-kirkconnell-responds-after-matt-james-posts-footage-of-her-“pitching-a-fit”-during-argument

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt James Posts Footage of Her “Pitching a Fit” During Argument

June 11, 2021
bella-hadid-and-jacob-elordi-rock-chic-styles-at-burberry-event

Bella Hadid and Jacob Elordi Rock Chic Styles at Burberry Event

February 19, 2022
khloe-kardashian-snuggles-daughter-true,-3,-after-shading-blac-chyna’s-child-support-comments:-photos

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Daughter True, 3, After Shading Blac Chyna’s Child Support Comments: Photos

April 2, 2022