drew-barrymore-approved,-check-out-this-adidas-shoe-that’s-perfect-for-your-next-‘hot-girl-walk’

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably noticed the rise of the ‘hot girl walk.’ This consists of stepping outside to get active and get a breath of fresh air in your cutest athleisure. Well, Drew Barrymore just made it easier to add some more style to yours. The actress shared a post on Instagram showing her favorite travel essentials and included the cutest Adidas sneakers. Whether you’re traveling or just going for a stroll, adding these Adidas Originals sneakers to the mix will make your hot girl walk even hotter.

The Adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers are available on Amazon, and you can get them for as low as $36.64. Barrymore isn’t the only one raving about these comfortable and cute shoes. With over 1,000 5-star ratings, so many shoppers are calling these sneakers their “New favorite shoes”.

Upgrade your hot girl walks with this cute and classic platform shoe. Made of 100% synthetic material, these shoes are built with comfort in mind. The rubber sole and platform make them perfect for walking. The platform makes these sneakers even trendier while giving you the perfect boost in height. Talk about a double win.

Talk about versatility. Whether on the field or hitting the court, these sporting shoes are perfect for the occasion. They’re chic enough to wear out, but comfortable enough to exercise in. Wear them to the gym, for a walk or pair these sneakers with a fun floral dress for a dressier look.

