Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Sydnee McElroy Went From Fighting To Keep Guns Off WV College Campuses To Running For Office

August 31, 2022
sydnee-mcelroy-went-from-fighting-to-keep-guns-off-wv-college-campuses-to-running-for-office
Written by
0

View gallery

Meghan Duchess of Sussex Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 09 Mar 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are carrying out their final official engagement as senior royals Hat By William Chambers

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Miguel, Ross Butler, and Brandon Flynn co-star in Levi's 2020 Vote campaign, encouraging US voters to

Image Credit: Photo by Michael Sullivan, courtesy of Sydnee McElroy

Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy has always been “politically aware” and active in local organizations, but after she went to speak to her district’s House of Delegates representative Matthew Rohrbarch, a Republican, about her concerns regarding a campus carry bill that would allow students to have firearms at the local Marshall University (as well as other colleges throughout the state), she reached her breaking point and decided to run for the 26th District in West Virginia’s House of Delegates herself as a Democrat in the midterm general elections in November. “I got tired of my representative, not returning my calls, not returning my emails, even when I went to see him face-to-face and talk with him at the Capitol, walking away from me mid-conversation,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Dr. McElroy, 39, approached Rohrbach, who is also a doctor, to express her concerns about the campus carry bill as a member of his district. “The Marshall University community faculty, students, [and] staff were very much opposed to this. The local community was very much opposed to this. Aside from a number of medical reasons why the campus would not be made safer by the presence of firearms, the cost to provide the security if you’re going to allow firearms on campus would’ve bankrupted the university,” she explained. “I went up to talk to him directly—doctor-to-doctor—to say we have statistics and data that tell us that putting firearms in the hands of college students—they’re at higher risk for abusing substances. They’re at higher risk for depression and suicidal ideation. This could be a tragedy that we’re creating.”

Rather than having an open dialogue with Dr.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

how-the-kardashians-feel-about-kanye-west-launching-a-new,-competing-cosmetics-&-skincare-line

How The Kardashians Feel About Kanye West Launching A New, Competing Cosmetics & Skincare Line

June 18, 2020
bachelor-nation's-madison-prewett:-inside-my-self-care-routine

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett: Inside My Self-Care Routine

May 27, 2020
rob-riggle-claims-estranged-wife-spied-on-him-at-home-with-hidden-camera

Rob Riggle Claims Estranged Wife Spied on Him at Home with Hidden Camera

June 14, 2021