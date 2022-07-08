doja-cat-calls-out-stranger-things-noah-schnapp-for-sharing-their-private-dms

Doja Cat THIRSTING After This Stranger Things Star

Doja Cat wants her DMs to stay on the down-low.

The “Say So” singer, 26, shared that she was not amused after Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp posted screenshots of their private conversation to his TikTok account on July 7, in which Doja asked the teen to put her in contact with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

In the DMs, which Noah has since removed from his TikTok, Doja wrote, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

After Noah encouraged the Planet Her singer to “slide into his DMs,” she replied, “I don’t know his Instagram or Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Noah’s TikTok went viral and Doja’s messages about Joseph were the talk of social media. While many found the 17-year-old’s TikTok video to be done in a playful manner, Doja was unamused with his post and criticized him for sharing their private conversation with the public.

That same night, Doja went live on her TikTok account, encouraging her followers to screen record her conversation about Noah so they could post it online.

“First let’s try to be chill about it,” she began. “To be fair, this is like a kid. I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s over 21.”

She continued, “When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–t. I’m trying to be super fair. You f–k up relationships with people, you make mistakes—like you’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future.

» Read Full Article