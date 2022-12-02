dog-the-bounty-hunter’s-“right-hand-man”-david-robinson-dead-at-50

Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Again Amid Family Turmoil

Duane “Dog” Chapman is mourning the loss of his once “right-hand man” David Robinson.

David, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter on the reality series Dog’s Most Wanted, died Nov. 30 at the age of 50, David’s wife confirmed.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Dog told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.”

David’s wife, Brooke Robinson, shared on Facebook that he “passed away suddenly.”

“David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed,” she said. “Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.”

Brooke continued, “We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost.”

A cause of death has not been shared, but Brooke did denounce any speculation from false reports, noting, “The rumors of a heart attack or stroke have already been ruled out.”

Her post included a photo of the couple with their daughter Teagan and David’s step sons Taran and Gage.

David’s ex-wife, Rainy Robinson, posted a tribute to the late reality star on Instagram with a throwback photo of David wearing sunglasses with the caption, “11/2/72 – 11/30/22.”

Twitter

Dog’s Most Wanted aired in 2019 on WGN America and followed the pair hunting down fugitives of their choice as opposed to tracking down people who have jumped bail. The show’s website described David as a tech expert.

For the latest breaking news updates,

» Read Full Article