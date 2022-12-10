‘rhobh’-star-diana-jenkins-is-‘a-few-weeks’-pregnant-&-skipped-pcas-due-to-‘bed-rest’:-report

View gallery

Image Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is “a few weeks pregnant” with her fourth child, Page Six reports. The pregnancy is Diana’s second with her fiancé Asher Monroe. They welcomed a daughter, Eliyanah, into the world in Nov. 2020.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” a person close to Diana, 49, told the outlet. Diana suffered a tragic miscarriage in 2021, which she detailed on the 12th season of RHOB — which was her first season on the show — in a raw conversation with castmate Kyle Richards. She revealed that she found out she was pregnant about five months after giving birth to Eliyanah, but learned the baby had died during a routine consultation with her doctor. Kyle then had to do the unimaginable: deliver her stillborn baby.

Diana Jenkins is reportedly pregnant after suffering a miscarriage last year (Photo: Mega Agency)

Due to her past complications, the Page Six insider said Erika had to skip out on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, where RHOBH was nominated for Best Reality Show. “She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey,” the source explained. They later added, “Diana and Asher are really, really just ecstatic, but taking it easy and listening to everything their doctor says.”

And despite being “bummed” that she had to miss out on the awards show,

» Read Full Article