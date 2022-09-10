derek-jeter's-3-daughters-join-him-at-yankee-stadium-during-baseball-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony

Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series

A grand slam family affair.

Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters.

Before the New York Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays, video showed the couple arriving to the field on a golf cart with Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3 and River Rose, 9 months. Derek—who was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last fall—wore a sharp navy suit while Hannah, 32, wore a chic black one-shoulder ensemble. The three girls were adorably dressed in white with pink hair accessories.

During the 48 year-old’s speech, Bella and Story stood right next to their dad who at one point, turned to his daughters and said, “I told you this place was special.” His oldest then gave him an animated reply and continued to goof off with her sister as Derek finished his speech.

Ahead of the Yankees legend’s big night, his daughters made it clear they were more excited about the ballpark snacks than the tribute ceremony. In a video shared to his Twitter, Derek asked what his girls wanted to see during the celebratory night, to which one replied, “I want to eat ice cream.”

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The retired athlete then asked if they wanted to go on the field with the players.

“I’m not a good baseball player,” one daughter said. “I don’t want to break my leg like you did.”

Laughing at her honesty,

» Read Full Article