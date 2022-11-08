dancing-with-the-stars:-derek-hough-goes-shirtless

Nov. 7 was ’90s Night on Dancing With the Stars, and Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s routine to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” caused a commotion in the ballroom—making Derek Hough go shirtless.

Why Cheryl Burke May Not Return to DWTS

Somebody find the candle wax.

The Nov. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars paid homage to the ’90s with a host of nostalgic performances, but only Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy‘s tango routine to Ricky Martin‘s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” inspired judge Derek Hough to go shirtless.

During their steamy routine, Val stripped off his shirt and wrapped it around Gabby’s body, just minutes after fellow pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev danced shirtless during his routine with Heidi D’Amelio.

“I feel like I need to take my shirt off,” Derek said after Gabby and Val’s performance. “Everybody is taking their shirt off.”

So, once Gabby and Val earned another perfect score, he did just that. With the help of judge Bruno Tonioli—who also tore off his own shirt—Derek showed off his impressive physique much to the delight of Gabby and the ballroom crowd.

Gabby and Val’s perfect score was matched, yet again, by Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas, who danced a tango routine to “Song 2” by Blur, and Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, who danced a salsa routine to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.

The news, however, wasn’t so good for Charli’s mom and her partner Artem on the first double elimination night of the season.

» Read Full Article