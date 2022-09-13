demi-lovato-reveals-her-next-‘holy-fvck’-tour-will-be-her-‘last’-one-ever

View gallery

Image Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

It’s a sad day for Demi Lovato fans as the multi-talented singer has announced her next Holy Fvck tour will be her very last. In a series of since-deleted Instagram Story posts, the “Confident” hitmaker, who recently started using she/her pronouns again, explained why she simply “can’t do this anymore.”

“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” the Grammy Award-nominated songstress, 30, captioned a series of snapshots which appeared to have been taken from inside a hotel room. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Demi Lovato revealed her ‘Holy Fvck’ Tour will be her last (Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

The former Disney star’s tour is currently scheduled to continue through November 6 when it will eventually wrap in Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory. Demi did not disclose any further information about the health issues she is struggling with and has yet to announce whether or not she will still be playing her scheduled performance at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on the evening of September 13.

Meanwhile, Demi has been enjoying a whirlwind romance with fellow musician, Jute$ (whose real name is Jordan Lutes). As we previously reported, sources close to the popstar spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that she’s “grateful” for the new relationship.

The singer’s tour is scheduled to wrap on November 6 (Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Despite the fact that Demi’s relationship with Jute$ is still fresh,

» Read Full Article