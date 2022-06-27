get-$200-worth-of-skin-brightening-products-for-$47:-skinceuticals,-image-skincare,-eltamd,-obagi-&-more

Getty Images

Are you struggling with dark spots, hyperpigmentation, or dull skin? It can be tough to nail down a skincare regimen that agrees with your skin and it can get expensive to shop for new beauty products. If you want to take a chance on some new products, it’s a smart call to look for sales and great deals while you figure out your skincare plan.

Dermstore has come through with an amazing value set with products that are all about brightening up your complexion. This bundle includes products from SkinCeuticals, IMAGE Skincare, EltaMD, Obagi, Lancer Skincare, and Neostrata. It has a $200 value, but you can get this set for $52, which is an amazing deal. Or you can use the promo code EXTRA10 if you want to shop this bundle for just $47.

If you want to target dark spots and fade discoloration, this bundle includes a 21-day supply of a complete skincare regimen with top-selling, highly rated products. The future looks bright with this skincare set. Get your shop on before this unbelievable deal sells out.

Best of Dermstore Problem Solution: Brightening Regimen

If you want to brighten your skin, this set is worth checking out. Here’s what’s in the set:

Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel- A face wash that is great for normal to oily skin types.

