Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Danny Masterson Rape Trial Ends With Hung Jury: Everything You Need To Know

November 30, 2022
danny-masterson-rape-trial-ends-with-hung-jury:-everything-you-need-to-know
Written by
0

View gallery

Danny Masterson TNT and TBS Upfront Presentation, New York, America - 15 May 2013

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Robert Sebree/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882121k) Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon That '70S Show - 1998 20th Century Fox USA TV Portrait

Danny Masterson, left, and Wilmer Valderrama attend the after party for the premiere of

Image Credit: Ben Kaller / TBS / Everett Collection

  • Jane Doe #1 said she believed Danny Masterson was going to ‘kill’ her during the alleged 2003 rape, as she broke down in tears during her testimony
  • Three rape charges have been brought against the ‘That 70s Show’ actor
  • The actor’s connections to the Church of Scientology were brought up in the trial
  • Danny Masterson was fired from ‘The Ranch’ on Netflix once the allegations were brought to light
  • Danny Masterson’s trial began on Tuesday, October 11. He faces up to 45 years in prison

Danny Masteron’s trial for three rape charges began on Tuesday, October 11, and on Nov. 30, a judge has declared a hung jury in the case, just days after it was reported that the jurors couldn’t reach a verdict a few days before, according to Variety. The judge advised them to start from scratch after Thanksgiving break and two jurors were replaced with alternates, due to the original two getting COVID on Nov. 28. After the new jury told the judge their votes on Nov. 30, it was concluded Danny could not get a conviction because, based on California’s statute of limitations, which doesn’t allow individual sexual assault allegations as old as the ones against Danny to be prosecuted, he needed to be found guilty in at least two of the charged cases, The Wrap reported. It was therefore, deemed a mistrial.

The actor, 46, was accused by three women of sexual assault back in 2017, and the women filed a lawsuit against him in 2019.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

chandler-powell:-5-things-to-know-about-bindi-irwin’s-husband-&-father-of-her-1st-child

Chandler Powell: 5 Things To Know About Bindi Irwin’s Husband & Father Of Her 1st Child

August 11, 2020
Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey — Actor, Producer, and Host of “On Air with Ka$h”

April 27, 2021
‘you’-season-3:-everything-to-know-about-joe’s-new-obsession-&-more-key-updates

‘You’ Season 3: Everything To Know About Joe’s New Obsession & More Key Updates

November 19, 2020