danny-masterson-rape-trial-ends-with-hung-jury:-everything-you-need-to-know

View gallery

Image Credit: Ben Kaller / TBS / Everett Collection

Jane Doe #1 said she believed Danny Masterson was going to ‘kill’ her during the alleged 2003 rape, as she broke down in tears during her testimony

Three rape charges have been brought against the ‘That 70s Show’ actor

The actor’s connections to the Church of Scientology were brought up in the trial

Danny Masterson was fired from ‘The Ranch’ on Netflix once the allegations were brought to light

Danny Masterson’s trial began on Tuesday, October 11. He faces up to 45 years in prison

Danny Masteron’s trial for three rape charges began on Tuesday, October 11, and on Nov. 30, a judge has declared a hung jury in the case, just days after it was reported that the jurors couldn’t reach a verdict a few days before, according to Variety. The judge advised them to start from scratch after Thanksgiving break and two jurors were replaced with alternates, due to the original two getting COVID on Nov. 28. After the new jury told the judge their votes on Nov. 30, it was concluded Danny could not get a conviction because, based on California’s statute of limitations, which doesn’t allow individual sexual assault allegations as old as the ones against Danny to be prosecuted, he needed to be found guilty in at least two of the charged cases, The Wrap reported. It was therefore, deemed a mistrial.

The actor, 46, was accused by three women of sexual assault back in 2017, and the women filed a lawsuit against him in 2019.

» Read Full Article