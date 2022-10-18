Menu
Selma Blair’s ‘DWTS’ Castmates React To Her Sudden Exit: ‘Pure, Unadulterated Shock’

October 18, 2022
Selma Blair surprised everyone when she revealed during the live episode of Dancing With the Stars on October 17 that she would be exiting the show early due to health concerns as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis. After the show, Selma told reporters, including HollywoodLife, that she “didn’t want to leave” the show.

The actress revealed during the episode that she had MRIs done and admitted that her body “has taken a hit” since starting DWTS. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation, among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want,” she continued.

Selma BlairSelma Blair and Sasha Farber on ‘DWTS.’ (Disney+)

Following the episode, Derek Hough praised Selma for her bravery and called her “the story of Dancing With the Stars season 31. I mean, quite simply put, and she still is. What she achieved in the show was nothing less than a miracle and just so sensational.” He called her exit “one of the most beautiful sendoffs of Dancing With the Stars history.”

Wayne Brady admitted that he was caught off guard by Selma leaving. “It was shock. Pure, unadulterated shock,” Wayne said about his reaction. “I heard nothing about it going into it, and she lights up this competition. When I said earlier that this is a very human show… Selma truly is the light that we’ve all gravitated to.

