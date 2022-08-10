Menu
Could a Certain Bling Empire Star Be Joining RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Says..

August 10, 2022
Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She’d Return for More RHOBH

There’s no such thing as too much bling in Beverly Hills.

E! News caught up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at Tessa Hilton’s Malibu baby shower earlier this week, and upon running into her close friend and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn’t help but admit that Christine would make an “awesome” addition to the Bravo series (fun fact, she actually almost joined the show in season four).

“It’s whatever she wants,” Crystal said during the exclusive chat. “If she wants to come on, then I want her on!”

Crystal’s co-stars might even feel the same way, as Crystal isn’t the only diamond-holder who Christine’s familiar with. In fact, as the Netflix reality star told E!, “I knew Sutton [Stracke] before any of these women. I met her the first day she landed in LA.” 

Likewise, Crystal added, “She has more stories about my cast than I have.”

That’s not to say they’re good stories, though. “She has shared a lot of stories with me,” Crystal continued, “but I’m very polite, unlike some of my cast members, and I don’t share private information.”

Crystal didn’t name drop any specific co-stars while attending the baby shower—where guests were treated to Lisi Lerch jewelry, accessories and handbag collections—but earlier this season, RHOBH fans watched as Sutton and Lisa Rinna alleged that Crystal had been dropped by a whopping 14 friends in recent years. 

However, when it comes to Crystal’s friendship with Christine—who she said is “leading the way in the AAPI community”—the two have only gotten closer. 

