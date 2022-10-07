corey-gamble-lands-in-la-with-beyonce-&-jay-z-after-kanye-called-him-unfashionable

View gallery

Corey Gamble, 41, was spotted exiting Beyonce, 41, and Jay-Z‘s private plane in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 following a social media attack from Kanye West, 45. But Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend appeared completely unphased as he was jet-setting with the music industry titans on Thursday. Corey’s travel outfit (see PHOTOS here) consisted of a monochromatic black long-sleeve and sweatpants. He accessorized his look with a shiny bucket hat, white sneakers, and a flashy watch. He also traveled in style carrying not one, but two, Louis Vuitton duffle bags.

Corey Gamble is a talent manager who is dating Kris Jenner. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

While the talent manager hitched a ride with the “Break My Soul” singer and her husband, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Ye, was busy attacking Corey on Instagram. That day, Kanye shared a photo of the model, Vinetria, along with a caption that mentioned Gigi Hadid, 27, and Hailey Bieber, 25. “They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant,” he wrote. The “Famous” singer then went on to mention Beyonce in his Instagram post. “They don’t want to support Beyoncé They want to shame Lizzo whenever she looses weight,” Kanye added.

Ye’s most recent venting session has called-out other members of the KarJenner crew,

