this-frizz-reducing,-humidity-proofing-spray-is-a-game-changer-for-hair-and-it-has-38,500+-5-star-reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get the shiny, jaw-droppingly smooth, frizz-free hair you’ve always wanted when you add the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to your routine. This product is a game-changer that waterproofs your hair and makes it super glossy, even in the worst humidity. This is a staple for me all year, but it’s such a must-have for summer.

This treatment has 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 47.9K “Loves” from Sephora shoppers. Color Wow claims that these results last for three to four shampoos, which I can attest to. Start using this and everyone will ask you how you got that shiny hair all the time.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is an unbelievable product, but you need to make sure you use it correctly. Follow the instructions and my tips to get beautiful results that last for days.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it’s damp (do not put this in wet hair). Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry. Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed. This spray is heat-activated.

