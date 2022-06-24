Menu
This Frizz-Reducing, Humidity-Proofing Spray Is a Game-Changer for Hair and It Has 38,500+ 5-Star Reviews

June 24, 2022
Get the shiny, jaw-droppingly smooth, frizz-free hair you’ve always wanted when you add the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to your routine. This product is a game-changer that waterproofs your hair and makes it super glossy, even in the worst humidity. This is a staple for me all year, but it’s such a must-have for summer.

This treatment has 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 47.9K “Loves” from Sephora shoppers. Color Wow claims that these results last for three to four shampoos, which I can attest to. Start using this and everyone will ask you how you got that shiny hair all the time

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is an unbelievable product, but you need to make sure you use it correctly. Follow the instructions and my tips to get beautiful results that last for days.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

  1. Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it’s damp (do not put this in wet hair).
  2. Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
  3. Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
  4. This spray is heat-activated.

