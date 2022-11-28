jon-gosselin-‘so-proud’-of-son-collin-for-breaking-his-silence-on-estranged-relationship-with-mom-kate-(exclusive)

View gallery

Image Credit: SplashNews

Collin Gosselin may still be estranged from his mom Kate Gosselin, but his dad Jon Gosselin, for one, is “so proud” that he spoke out about her in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth,” a source close to the reality star, 45, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon never asked or suggested Collin to do this. It was completely his own idea. But Collin did approach his dad with the idea before making any final decisions.”

Jon and Collin Gosselin head to court on Nov 1, 2019. (SplashNews)

The source added that Jon was exceptionally supportive of Collin as he embarked on the task of opening up with such personal information. “Jon let Collin know he completely supports him no matter what he decides to do or say, and he’s hoping the entire experience will be cathartic for him,” they continued. “Jon couldn’t be more proud of the man Collin has become.”

Collin, 18, was one of the sextuplets featured on his parents’ hit TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8. In the Entertainment Tonight interview, which was released on November 28, Collin revealed that after Kate, now 47, sent him to an institution for alleged “behavioral issues” in 2016, he ceased to have a relationship with her. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin told ET.

» Read Full Article