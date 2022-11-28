Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Jon Gosselin ‘So Proud’ Of Son Collin For Breaking His Silence On Estranged Relationship With Mom Kate (Exclusive)

November 28, 2022
jon-gosselin-‘so-proud’-of-son-collin-for-breaking-his-silence-on-estranged-relationship-with-mom-kate-(exclusive)
Written by
0

View gallery

Jon Gosselin attends a celebration of the new AOL original series

Jon Gosselin, Colleen Conrad Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future, Beverly Hills, USA - 11 Dec 2018

Jon Gosselin 'Victoria's Voice - An Evening To Save Lives' Gala, Arrivals, Westgate Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 25 Oct 2019

Image Credit: SplashNews

Collin Gosselin may still be estranged from his mom Kate Gosselin, but his dad Jon Gosselin, for one, is “so proud” that he spoke out about her in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth,” a source close to the reality star, 45, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon never asked or suggested Collin to do this. It was completely his own idea. But Collin did approach his dad with the idea before making any final decisions.”

Jon & Collin GosselinJon and Collin Gosselin head to court on Nov 1, 2019. (SplashNews)

The source added that Jon was exceptionally supportive of Collin as he embarked on the task of opening up with such personal information. “Jon let Collin know he completely supports him no matter what he decides to do or say, and he’s hoping the entire experience will be cathartic for him,” they continued. “Jon couldn’t be more proud of the man Collin has become.”

Collin, 18, was one of the sextuplets featured on his parents’ hit TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8. In the Entertainment Tonight interview, which was released on November 28, Collin revealed that after Kate, now 47, sent him to an institution for alleged “behavioral issues” in 2016, he ceased to have a relationship with her. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin told ET.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Khaled Mazeedi

Youtube Media Magnate Khaled Mazeedi Rewrites The Rules For Life, In His Contrarian Playbook ‘The Glitch’

March 6, 2021
this-bestselling-$7-concealer-has-96,500+-5-star-amazon-reviews

This Bestselling $7 Concealer Has 96,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

May 24, 2022
cristiano-ronaldo-debuts-new-hair-makeover-with-long-curly-locks-—-before-&-after-pics

Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts New Hair Makeover With Long Curly Locks — Before & After Pics

June 30, 2020