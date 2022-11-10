Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

November 9, 2022
cma-awards-2022-winners:-the-complete-list
CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

It’s time to raise a glass to country’s biggest and brightest stars.

On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning had the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn.

While the night featured plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it’s the awards that provided plenty of OMG moments.

Before the show kicked off, Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. “If there was one nomination that might be the most special or the one I hold to a really high standard, I would say Album of the Year,” she told E! News before showtime. “It’s one of the only categories that it doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or girl. From the writers to the producers, it’s just a win for everybody.”

Not far behind in the race for most nominations were Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, who all had five noms apiece.

But after the votes were tallied up from the Country Music Association, the winners were announced. And yes, some celebrating is in order. 

E! News has you covered with a complete list of winners including some early announcements below. And make sure to watch the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BMG/BBR Music Group

Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs   
Miranda Lambert    
Chris Stapleton  
Carrie Underwood   
Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert 
Ashley McBryde 
Carly Pearce 
Carrie Underwood 
WINNER: Lainey Wilson 

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church 
Luke Combs 
Cody Johnson 
WINNER: Chris Stapleton 
Morgan Wallen 

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A 
Little Big Town 
Midland 
WINNER: Old Dominion 
Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn 
WINNER: Brothers Osborne 
Dan + Shay 
LOCASH 
Maddie & Tae 

New Artist of the Year
HARDY 
Walker Hayes 
Cody Johnson 
Parker McCollum 
WINNER: Lainey Wilson 

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Album of the Year 
WINNER: Growin’ Up,

