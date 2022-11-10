cma-awards-2022-winners:-the-complete-list

CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

It’s time to raise a glass to country’s biggest and brightest stars.

On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning had the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn.

While the night featured plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it’s the awards that provided plenty of OMG moments.

Before the show kicked off, Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. “If there was one nomination that might be the most special or the one I hold to a really high standard, I would say Album of the Year,” she told E! News before showtime. “It’s one of the only categories that it doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or girl. From the writers to the producers, it’s just a win for everybody.”

Not far behind in the race for most nominations were Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, who all had five noms apiece.

But after the votes were tallied up from the Country Music Association, the winners were announced. And yes, some celebrating is in order.

E! News has you covered with a complete list of winners including some early announcements below.

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

WINNER: Growin’ Up,

