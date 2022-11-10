cma-awards-2022-winners:-the-complete-list

CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion
It’s time to raise a glass to country’s biggest and brightest stars.
On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning had the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn.
While the night featured plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it’s the awards that provided plenty of OMG moments.
Before the show kicked off, Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. “If there was one nomination that might be the most special or the one I hold to a really high standard, I would say Album of the Year,” she told E! News before showtime. “It’s one of the only categories that it doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or girl. From the writers to the producers, it’s just a win for everybody.”
Not far behind in the race for most nominations were Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, who all had five noms apiece.
But after the votes were tallied up from the Country Music Association, the winners were announced. And yes, some celebrating is in order.
E! News has you covered with a complete list of winners including some early announcements below. And make sure to watch the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BMG/BBR Music Group
Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Terry Wyatt/WireImage
Album of the Year
WINNER: Growin’ Up,