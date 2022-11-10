see-all-the-2022-cma-awards-red-carpet-fashion-looks

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9.

CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

On country music’s biggest night, you better believe the stars are going to dress to impress.

In case you didn’t already guess, it’s time for the 2022 CMA Awards, where Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning brought the laughs as co-hosts of the live telecast.

Broadcasting from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the annual award show featured unforgettable performances from stars like Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

In addition, The Black Keys joined Elle King for a special rendition of “Great Balls of Fire” in honor of recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis.

It also wouldn’t be an award show without some trophies being handed out. Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

But before the awards were announced and the biggest singers took the stage, there was one tradition that certainly didn’t go out of style. Yes, we’re talking about the red carpet.

From Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert to Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, your favorite artists showed up in designer fashion that deserves a round of applause. Keep scrolling to see the good, wild and downright unforgettable looks in our red carpet roundup.

ason Davis/WireImage

Katy Perry

In Marques’ Almeida, Styled by Tatiana Waterford

Jason Davis/WireImage

Little Big Town

Kimberly Schlapman in Azzi & Osta,

