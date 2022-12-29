Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Cindy Crawford’s Kids: Meet Her Beautiful Son & Daughter

December 29, 2022
cindy-crawford’s-kids:-meet-her-beautiful-son-&-daughter
Written by
0

View gallery

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are seen leaving the Byredo launch at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Pictured: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

  • Cindy Crawford is a model known for her success during the 1980s and 1990s.
  • She has two kids.
  • The beauty has been married to Rande Gerber since 1998.
  • Most recently Cindy shared a hilarious Christmas card that featured her two kids on Dec. 25, 2022.

Kaia Gerber, 21, is one of the hottest models in the world right now, having made her runway debut in 2018 as part of Calvin Klein’s Spring show at New York Fashion Week. Most impressively, she walked like a seasoned model at just 16 years old! Kaia didn’t just pop into the high fashion world out of nowhere; she’s the daughter of a supermodel who was at the top of her career in the 1980s and 1990s: Cindy Crawford.

Cindy, 56, is an American model who made her runway debut in 1991 for Donna Karan at New York Fashion Week and would become a staple at the coveted show for years. Now, Cindy focuses more on acting and her various business ventures, such as her anti-aging skincare brand, Meaningful Beauty, and her Cindy Crawford Home furnishings and décor brand. Most recently, on Dec. 25, 2022, Cindy took to Instagram to share her family’s Christmas card. “Merry Christmas!”, she captioned the hilarious photo of her family as elves. And of course, she’s the doting mother of Kaia and her older brother, Presley Gerber, 23, Learn more about Cindy, her relationships, and her children below.

Cindy Crawford then and nowCindy Crawford began her modeling career in the ’80s,  » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

grab-a-plate-and-feast-on-the-2021-pop-culture-moments-we're-most-thankful-for

Grab a Plate and Feast on the 2021 Pop Culture Moments We're Most Thankful For

November 24, 2021
nadya-‘octomom’-suleman’s-14-kids:-her-octuplets-plus-6-more-—-what-we-know

Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman’s 14 Kids: Her Octuplets Plus 6 More — What We Know

January 28, 2022
jessie-james-decker's-“mermaid-juice”-recipe-will-be-your-new-favorite-cocktail

Jessie James Decker's “Mermaid Juice” Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Cocktail

September 22, 2020