cindy-crawford’s-kids:-meet-her-beautiful-son-&-daughter

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford is a model known for her success during the 1980s and 1990s.

She has two kids.

The beauty has been married to Rande Gerber since 1998.

Most recently Cindy shared a hilarious Christmas card that featured her two kids on Dec. 25, 2022.

Kaia Gerber, 21, is one of the hottest models in the world right now, having made her runway debut in 2018 as part of Calvin Klein’s Spring show at New York Fashion Week. Most impressively, she walked like a seasoned model at just 16 years old! Kaia didn’t just pop into the high fashion world out of nowhere; she’s the daughter of a supermodel who was at the top of her career in the 1980s and 1990s: Cindy Crawford.

Cindy, 56, is an American model who made her runway debut in 1991 for Donna Karan at New York Fashion Week and would become a staple at the coveted show for years. Now, Cindy focuses more on acting and her various business ventures, such as her anti-aging skincare brand, Meaningful Beauty, and her Cindy Crawford Home furnishings and décor brand. Most recently, on Dec. 25, 2022, Cindy took to Instagram to share her family’s Christmas card. “Merry Christmas!”, she captioned the hilarious photo of her family as elves. And of course, she’s the doting mother of Kaia and her older brother, Presley Gerber, 23, Learn more about Cindy, her relationships, and her children below.

