ciara-sizzles-in-leather-overalls-with-nothing-underneath:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ciara, 36, shocked fans on Oct. 13 when she posted a video of herself wearing a pair of black leather overalls without a shirt! And the “Goodies” songstress let the video speak for itself, as she only captioned it with a single black heart emoji. In the sexy video, Ciara gave viewers an up-close look at her ensemble before stepping back and showing off the head-to-toe jet-black style. To add more leather to the outfit she opted for a pair of knee-high black combat boots.

The Allure cover model even showed off her bare back during the clip! The 36-year-old also sported platinum blonde locks that she initially debuted on Oct. 7 via Instagram. On Thursday Ciara’s tresses were tied up in an elegant top knot that featured sleek bangs. Of course, the beauty made sure to not forget to accessorize the show-stopping outfit. Ciara wore a pair of diamond earrings that took up half of her ears and layered multiple gold necklaces to add a dramatic look.

Her sultry video comes just two days after Allure announced that Ciara is the cover model for their November issue. “@ciara is a triple-platinum recording artist, dancer, mom, entrepreneur… and now our November cover star! Remember when she dropped her debut studio album Goodies? That album cover look — rose-petal pink eyeshadow, frosty lips and soft waves — dominated mood boards everywhere and set the tone for early 2000s #makeuptrends.

» Read Full Article