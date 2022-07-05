​christie-brinkley,-68,-celebrates-4th-of-july-weekend-in-hot-pink-swimsuit:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley kicked off her July 4th weekend by posting a video on Instagram of herself wearing a hot pink, one-piece swimsuit. In the video, she’s strutting down the sand towards the camera with a big smile on her face. The model is wearing an open white cover-up over the swimsuit, along with her beach bag draped across her body. She also has sunglasses and a hat on while feeling the summer vibes, and is carrying her hot pink slides in one hand.

In the video’s caption, Christie revealed that she was in the Hamptons after spending some time in Napa Valley and the mountains. “Now back in the Hamptons, I jump in the sea, and I find that the ocean’s, where I feel most like me.” She also wished her followers a Happy July 4th Weekend and urged them to “strike for women’s rights to honor Independence Day.”

The plead comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving individual states the power to regulate access to abortion services. Like many other celebrities and public figures, Christie has condemned the anti-abortion law, using social media to do so.

In addition to just celebrating the July 4th holiday in the Hamptons, Christie also celebrated her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook’s, 24th birthday. She was joined by all three of her kids — Sailor, Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley Cook, for the weekend of fun. In a birthday tribute for Sailor, Christie wrote, “I admire you for so many reasons my sweet Shugs, but you truly are a rare soul in today’s world who says what you feel and feels deeply what you say.

» Read Full Article