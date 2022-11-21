chris-pratt-&-katherine-schwarzenegger-kiss-on-family-outing-with-2-kids

View gallery

Image Credit: Boaz / BACKGRID

Family time! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were just the cutest mom and dad while out in LA this weekend. The Parks And Rec star, 43, and his wife of three years, 33, looked smitten as they took their two daughters out for a morning at the local farmer’s market. Proving the pair were more in love than ever, Chris couldn’t help but steal a kiss from his wife during the outing.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and his author wife were dressed to match, both donning sunglasses and baseball hats for an incognito look. Chris pushed along a stroller while their daughter Lyla, two, played beside them, looking sweet in a spotted shirt and sunhat. Chris stopped a moment and shot a loving look at his wife, before swooping in to land a kiss on Katherine’s lips.

Chris Pratt kissed wife Katherine Schwarzenegger while out on Sunday, Nov. 20,. 2022. (Boaz / BACKGRID)

Looking super laid-back, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver rocked a casual blue tee shirt and black leggings with a red hoodie tied around her waist. New Balance sneakers were both comfy and chic, like her designer sunglasses. Dressing things up just a bit, Katherine added some delicate gold necklaces and bangles. She wore her dark locks down in a low ponytail and went with a makeup-free glow.

The couple gave birth to their second daughter, Eloise, in May. Chris announced the news on Instagram, and told followers,

» Read Full Article