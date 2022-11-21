Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Kiss On Family Outing With 2 Kids

November 21, 2022
chris-pratt-&-katherine-schwarzenegger-kiss-on-family-outing-with-2-kids
Written by
0

View gallery

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt stop to share a quick smooch while shopping at the farmers market with their kids. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger , Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt seen out for the first time since the birth of their second child as they go for a walk in Santa Monica with their kids. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Boaz / BACKGRID

Family time! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were just the cutest mom and dad while out in LA this weekend. The Parks And Rec star, 43, and his wife of three years, 33, looked smitten as they took their two daughters out for a morning at the local farmer’s market. Proving the pair were more in love than ever, Chris couldn’t help but steal a kiss from his wife during the outing.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and his author wife were dressed to match, both donning sunglasses and baseball hats for an incognito look. Chris pushed along a stroller while their daughter Lyla, two, played beside them, looking sweet in a spotted shirt and sunhat. Chris stopped a moment and shot a loving look at his wife, before swooping in to land a kiss on Katherine’s lips.

Chris Pratt, Katherine SchwarzeneggerChris Pratt kissed wife Katherine Schwarzenegger while out on Sunday, Nov. 20,. 2022. (Boaz / BACKGRID)

Looking super laid-back, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver rocked a casual blue tee shirt and black leggings with a red hoodie tied around her waist. New Balance sneakers were both comfy and chic, like her designer sunglasses. Dressing things up just a bit, Katherine added some delicate gold necklaces and bangles. She wore her dark locks down in a low ponytail and went with a makeup-free glow.

The couple gave birth to their second daughter, Eloise, in May. Chris announced the news on Instagram, and told followers,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

best-lululemon-picks-from-their-“we-made-too-much”-deals-this-4th-of-july

Best Lululemon Picks from Their “We Made Too Much” Deals This 4th of July

July 2, 2022
kate-spade-24-hour-flash-deal:-get-this-$300-crossbody-bag-for-just-$59

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

October 17, 2022

Maya Angelou Among Women Featured On New US Mint Quarters

October 13, 2021