Chris Hemsworth Lets A Snake Wrap Itself Around His Neck In Terrifying New Video

October 11, 2022
Chris Hemsworth 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019

Elsa Pataky (L) and husband and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and their sons attend the red carpet ahead of an Australian screening of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney, 27 June 2022.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. 01 Nov 2021

Image Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Thor star Chris Hemsworth, 39, let a snake wrap itself around his next in a shocking new video on his Instagram! The brave actor captioned the Oct. 11 post, “Found the next @ufc lightweight champ,” along with a snake emoji. During the clip, Chris was seen taking deep breaths and seemingly grimacing in pain. But somehow the Australian native was still able to chuckle through the experience while a woman off-camera asked him, “are you all right?”

Some of his 56 million fans quickly took to the comments section of the video to say that the snake was his onscreen brother, Loki, in disguise. In the Marvel Universe, Loki and Thor are brothers who are gifted with mystical powers. “It’s just your bother Loki,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Loki at it again.”

And it seems that Chris has been putting his body through many tough challenges in recent weeks, as he prepares for the premiere of his Disney+ series, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth. The upcoming original series will see the 6’3″ actor “explore the boundaries of human potential”, according to his Instagram post of the trailer. “The best way to live a longer and healthier life is apparently to risk it many times for the purpose of entertainment,” he wrote.

chris hemsworthChris Hemsworth is an Australian actor most known for his role as Thor. (Tinseltown/Shutterstock )

For the new show, he will endure a total of six difficult feats from navigating the Outback of Australia using only his mind to abstaining from food for four days.

