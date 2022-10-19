chris-colfer-addresses-glee-“drama”-after-lea-michele-diss

Chris Colfer WON’T Be Watching Lea Michele’s Funny Girl

Chris Colfer is not feeling too gleeful about Lea Michele.

More than a week after the author passed on going to see his former Glee co-star perform in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Chris is now opening up about possibly writing about what he endured during his time on the show.

“I think there is a lot about my time on Glee that I would love to discuss in detail,” he shared on the KTLA 5 Morning News Oct. 18. “Not just about the drama everyone knows about but also my time on the show and what it was like to be an out teenager in this industry, back then.”

Though Chris, who played Kurt Hummel on the hit Fox show, doesn’t have plans to revisit his time on the musical comedy in a book any time soon, he is enjoying being a New York Times bestselling author for his children’s series, The Land of Stories.

“I’ve had many opportunities to do it and I just feel like my books are doing so well and I’m making so many families happy right now,” he continued. “So, why go back and relive some painful memories?”

Chris’ comments come more than a week after he threw shade at Lea when he was invited by SiriusXM host Michelle Collins on Oct. 11 to go see the actress perform as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

After joking that his “day suddenly got so full,” Chris told Michelle he won’t be making time to go see Lea on Broadway in the future,

» Read Full Article