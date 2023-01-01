Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘SNL’ Alum Cheri Oteri Pays Tribute To Barbara Walters On CNN’s NYE Special: Watch

January 1, 2023
‘snl’-alum-cheri-oteri-pays-tribute-to-barbara-walters-on-cnn’s-nye-special:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

Barbara Walters arrives at the Lucky Guy Opening Night, on monday, April, 01, 2013 in New York, NY Lucky Guy Opening Night, New York, USA

Book cover use of this asset requires approval. Please contact your Account Representative. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nancy Moran/Condé Nast/Shutterstock (12813429a) Barbara Walters sits at her desk for NBC's Today show in Rockefeller Plaza, New York, New York. One forearm is resting on her desk, and she looks to the side of the camera. She wears a tan sweater jacket over a red collared blouse; a typewriter and other office supplies sit in the background. Vogue August 01, 1973 Portrait, New York, USA

20/20, Barbara Walters (1997), 1978-. ph: Donna Svennevik / ©ABC / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Barbara Walters was often impersonated with great humor and adulation, and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri’s take on the late journalist was the cream of the crop. To show how much Barbara meant to her following the icon’s death at the age of 93, Cheri paid tribute while appearing on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Cheri admitted that before hearing about her passing, she had planned to do her iconic SNL impression of the icon as she ‘started a podcast’ as Cheri knew that there was ‘no modern news medium that she didn’t evolve with’. But out of respect, she didn’t do the impression, but rather paid tribute to the woman who was ‘part of the fabric of my childhood’ and gave her blessing to have the ‘big responsibility’ of parodying her on the show.

Cheri Oteri, who memorably portrayed Barbara Walters on “Saturday Night Live,” remembers the TV legend following her death. #CNNNYE https://t.co/oouPLpZMfq pic.twitter.com/85YYnZJd8u

— CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2023

During her tenure on SNL, Cheri performed a smorgasbord of characters and impressions, but none other than her impersonation of Barbara Walters became the gifted actress’ calling card. She wowed the live Studio 8H audiences with it a reported 23 times on the show!

She even reprised the impersonation for the 2020 CNN New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. “Oh, Andrew,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

black-teen-kicked-out-of-roller-rink-over-face-recognition

Black Teen Kicked Out Of Roller Rink Over Face Recognition

July 22, 2021
kris-jenner-gushes-over-kylie’s-‘great’-pregnancy-at-met-gala:-it’s-grandchild-‘no.-11’

Kris Jenner Gushes Over Kylie’s ‘Great’ Pregnancy At Met Gala: It’s Grandchild ‘No. 11’

September 14, 2021
chris-rock-responds-to-‘f-will-smith’-heckler-at-boston-show-&-shuts-down-hateful-chants

Chris Rock Responds To ‘F Will Smith’ Heckler At Boston Show & Shuts Down Hateful Chants

April 1, 2022