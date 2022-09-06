chelsea-clinton-calls-out-gop-‘massive-attack-on-trans-kids-&-their-parents-across-our-country’

View gallery

Chelsea Clinton called out legislation that “attacks” the trans community in a virtual press conference with her mom Hillary on September 6, promoting the new show Gutsy on AppleTV+. Chelsea, 42, spoke to HollywoodLife and called out laws from Republicans against members of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender kids.

Following her mom’s response about how the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade emphasized the need for women to be “gutsy” and make their voices heard, Chelsea warned about what it could mean for other issues. “It’s not only the reversal of Roe v. Wade. It’s the attack on an honest telling of American history. It’s an attack on who is thought to be able to teach children, it’s an attack on parents wanting their children to have the best care possible including gender-affirming care,” she said. “So it’s a massive attack on trans kids and their families across our country.”

Chelsea implored Americans to stand up in support of trans kids and their families when they vote in upcoming elections, but also to speak out about these issues. “I think there just is so much gutsiness required to continue to use our voices to stand up, certainly to vote, but also to use our voices to call attention to the harms where they are happening, and also to call attention and to amplify good where it is happening, to try to help protect women, to protect kids, and to advance more opportunities for everyone to live their best,

