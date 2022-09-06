Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Chelsea Clinton Calls Out GOP ‘Massive Attack On Trans Kids & Their Parents Across Our Country’

September 6, 2022
chelsea-clinton-calls-out-gop-‘massive-attack-on-trans-kids-&-their-parents-across-our-country’
Written by
0

View gallery

Chelsea Clinton 'Freestyle Love Supreme' Broadway Play Opening, After Party, Booth Theater, New York, USA - 02 Oct 2019

CLINTON Chelsea Clinton points out a swamp full of hippopotamuses to her mother first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton during a morning safari in the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, Wednesday March, 26, 1997. Mrs. Clinton and Chelsea toured the crater and viewed warthogs, zebra, elephants and lions TANSANIA CLINTON, NGORONGORO CRATER, Tanzania

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky Chelsea Clinton, right, sitting with Marc Mezvinsky in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Clinton plans to tie the knot with fiance Marc Mezvinsky in the upstate New York village of Rhinebeck on Chelsea's Wedding, HILTON HEAD ISLAND, USA

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Chelsea Clinton called out legislation that “attacks” the trans community in a virtual press conference with her mom Hillary on September 6, promoting the new show Gutsy on AppleTV+. Chelsea, 42, spoke to HollywoodLife and called out laws from Republicans against members of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender kids.

Following her mom’s response about how the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade emphasized the need for women to be “gutsy” and make their voices heard, Chelsea warned about what it could mean for other issues. “It’s not only the reversal of Roe v. Wade. It’s the attack on an honest telling of American history. It’s an attack on who is thought to be able to teach children, it’s an attack on parents wanting their children to have the best care possible including gender-affirming care,” she said. “So it’s a massive attack on trans kids and their families across our country.”

Chelsea speaks at the GLAAD Media Awards. (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Chelsea implored Americans to stand up in support of trans kids and their families when they vote in upcoming elections, but also to speak out about these issues. “I think there just is so much gutsiness required to continue to use our voices to stand up, certainly to vote, but also to use our voices to call attention to the harms where they are happening, and also to call attention and to amplify good where it is happening, to try to help protect women, to protect kids, and to advance more opportunities for everyone to live their best,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

now-is-your-chance-to-be-james-bond-irl,-sort-of

Now Is Your Chance to Be James Bond IRL, Sort Of

March 25, 2022
rhobh's-garcelle-beauvais-and-lisa-rinna-make-emotional-plea-to-trolls-targeting-their-kids

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Make Emotional Plea to Trolls Targeting Their Kids

August 23, 2022
matt-damon-reveals-the-shady-reason-his-15-year-old-daughter-refuses-to-see-good-will-hunting

Matt Damon Reveals the Shady Reason His 15-Year-Old Daughter Refuses to See Good Will Hunting

July 19, 2021