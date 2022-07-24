58-cheap-things-to-make-your-home-look-expensive

Getty Images

Unfortunately, we all don’t have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes and apartments. However, that is not an obstacle for the smart shoppers out there. That’s because great style doesn’t always have a high price tag. There are plenty of “cheap” things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look much more expensive.

A few small touches here and there can truly make a huge difference without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see some of our budget-friendly ideas and product recommendations that are all available from Amazon.

Soap Dispensers

Sure, you can just use the container that comes with your liquid soap, but you can also get something more aesthetically pleasing that doubles as decor beside your sink. This is also a chic way to story your toothpaste instead of just leaving the tube on the counter. And if you really want to go all out with the dispensers, use these for lotions too.

JASAI 18 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser with Rust Proof Stainless Steel Pump

This glass soap dispenser is simple, yet elegant. It even has a blank wooden tag if you wanted to specifically label the container for hand soap, lotion, body wash, or something else. This soap dispenser has 11,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.

