Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

58 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

July 24, 2022
58-cheap-things-to-make-your-home-look-expensive
Written by
0

E-comm: Cheap Ways to make your home look expensiveGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, we all don’t have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes and apartments. However, that is not an obstacle for the smart shoppers out there. That’s because great style doesn’t always have a high price tag. There are plenty of “cheap” things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look much more expensive. 

A few small touches here and there can truly make a huge difference without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see some of our budget-friendly ideas and product recommendations that are all available from Amazon.

Soap Dispensers

Sure, you can just use the container that comes with your liquid soap, but you can also get something more aesthetically pleasing that doubles as decor beside your sink. This is also a chic way to story your toothpaste instead of just leaving the tube on the counter. And if you really want to go all out with the dispensers, use these for lotions too.

JASAI 18 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser with Rust Proof Stainless Steel Pump

This glass soap dispenser is simple, yet elegant. It even has a blank wooden tag if you wanted to specifically label the container for hand soap, lotion, body wash, or something else. This soap dispenser has 11,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

filmmaker-haley-anderson-shares-her-passion-for-real-stories

Filmmaker Haley Anderson Shares Her Passion For Real Stories

May 7, 2020
st.-louis-cop-gets-four-years-for-beating-black-officer

St. Louis Cop Gets Four Years For Beating Black Officer

July 17, 2021
trisha-paytas-trespasser-leaves-name-and-number,-makes-for-easy-arrest

Trisha Paytas Trespasser Leaves Name and Number, Makes For Easy Arrest

May 18, 2020