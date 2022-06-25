Menu
Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami, 18, Shops For Lingerie After Joining OnlyFans: Photos

June 25, 2022
Image Credit: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID

Sami Sheen,18, is busy building up her new career as an OnlyFans model! The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen was seen shopping on Friday at Victoria’s Secret in new photos. Sami was seen rocking a black crop tank top and matching Nike biking shorts, while clutching a purple smart phone, keys, and a water bottle in photos taken Friday. Sami wore her long, platinum blonde hair in high braids and accessorized with hoop earrings, several bracelets and rings, and a black shoulder bag. She wore shopping-ready sneakers, as well.

Sami Sheen Sami Sheen in Los Angeles on June 24, 2022. (Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

Sami made her way into VS and was photographed checking out pastel bras with a sales associate. She made the announcement that she was joining the controversial platform earlier this month with an Instagram post. She wore a string bikini and heavy chain necklace in the June 13 post, with the caption, “click the link in my bio if you wanna see more.”

Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum mama, Denise, was quick to support her daughter, jumping into the comments to write, “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.” Her Two and a Half Men star father, however, was less encouraging. Charlie was also quick to point out that he didn’t “condone” her actions.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the actor said in scathing comments to Us Weekly on June 13.

