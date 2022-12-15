channing-tatum-mourns-‘twitch’-after-starring-in-‘magic-mike-xxl’-together:-‘i-have-no-words’

View gallery

Channing Tatum paid tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in an Instagram post after the dancer’s death. The two were in Magic Mike XXL together in 2015, and Channing shared a selfie of them from behind-the-scenes. In the pic, they’re both shirtless with backwards baseball hats on. “I have no words,” Channing wrote. “There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much…I don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

The actor is just one of many celebrities who paid tribute to tWitch on social media after he died by suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 13. “tWitch” was found in a motel room near his home in California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the death by suicide and that no foul play was expected. The star’s cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head.”

In addition to being on So You Think You Can Dance?, tWitch was also known as the DJ and co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a position he held from 2014 until the show ended. He was married to fellow pro dancer, Allison Holker, and they had celebrated their nine year wedding anniversary just days before his death. “tWitch” and Allison had two kids together — a son, 6, and daughter, 3 — while he also adopted Allison’s daughter from a previous relationship.

'tWitch' in 'Magic Mike XXL.'