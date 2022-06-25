Menu
Celebrity Blended Families: Kourtney & Travis, Goldie & Kurt & More Stars Who’ve Made It Work

June 24, 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Travis' kids, Alabama and Landon, arrive in Los Angeles after Kourtney and Travis tie the knot in Portofino. The blended family are all in cozy sweatsuit after a long flight from across the globe.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: bridesmaids BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: MEGA

While many celebrities have had children from multiple marriages, many have found away to make their blended families work. Read on to find out about the lives of some of Hollywood’s most successful and prominent blended families.

Kourtney Kardashian and her childrenKourtney Kardashian and her children (MEGA)

Kourtney Kardashian was with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick for almost ten years before they split for good. They had three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Meanwhile, Travis Barker had two children with his second wife, Shanna Moakler. Their names are Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022, and Kourtney is apparently thrilled with the state of their blended family. “I love the idea of a blended family,” Kourtney gushed on a May 19 episode of The Kardashians. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”

“Travis is really an amazing father,” she added. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

Golide Hawn and Kurt RussellGoldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (Shutterstock)

Hollywood bombshell Goldie Hawn was married to musician Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1980, per Hello Magazine.

